GreenBox POS (GBOX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 802.08K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenBox POS (GBOX), which is $9.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.39 after opening rate of $10.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.17 before closing at $10.46.

Recently in News on July 19, 2021, GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced it has entered into a binding MOU to purchase Transact Europe Holdings OOD. Transact Europe Holdings OOD is the single entity shareholder of Transact Europe EAD. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 1145.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -55.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1315.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 42.81%, having the revenues showcasing 9.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.66M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.05, with a change in the price was noted -3.65. In a similar fashion, GreenBox POS posted a movement of -28.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 918,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GreenBox POS (GBOX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GreenBox POS in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GreenBox POS, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.92%, alongside a boost of 1145.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.24% during last recorded quarter.