Do Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) beta value of 0.88 signposts another twist?

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is priced at $115.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $117.54 and reached a high price of $117.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $118.73. The stock touched a low price of $114.33.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Starbucks Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, August 27, 2021. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.82 on 07/14/21, with the lowest value was $95.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 55.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -4.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.21 and $120.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7670755 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 7.80%, having the revenues showcasing -1.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 136.16B, as it employees total of 349000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 112.13, with a change in the price was noted +10.94. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +10.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,973,887 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.69%, alongside a boost of 55.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.94% during last recorded quarter.