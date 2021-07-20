Do Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) beta value of 1.55 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), which is $81.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $81.96 after opening rate of $81.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $79.72 before closing at $83.53.

Recently in News on July 16, 2021, Raytheon Technologies Appoints Jeff Shockey as Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations. Jeff Shockey will join Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) as senior vice president of Global Government Relations, succeeding Timothy McBride, who plans to leave the company later this year. Shockey will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes and serve as a member of the executive leadership team, working at the international, federal and state levels to oversee the company’s business interests with policymakers and other government organizations. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Raytheon Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.98 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $65.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) full year performance was 30.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares are logging -9.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.92 and $89.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9009275 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) recorded performance in the market was 13.34%, having the revenues showcasing 3.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.93B, as it employees total of 181000 workers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Raytheon Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.36, with a change in the price was noted +3.38. In a similar fashion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +4.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,338,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RTX is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.12%, alongside a boost of 30.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.13% during last recorded quarter.