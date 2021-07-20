Do Data Storage Corporation (DTST) beta value of 1.09 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Data Storage Corporation (DTST) was valued at $5.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.25 while reaching the peak value of $5.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.24. The stock current value is $4.30.

Recently in News on July 19, 2021, Data Storage Corporation Announces Pricing of $8.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST, DTSTW) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors (the “Purchase Agreement”) to purchase approximately $8.3 million of its shares of common stock in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in a concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and 0.75 warrants is $6.04. You can read further details here

Data Storage Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) full year performance was -23.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Data Storage Corporation shares are logging -88.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.64 and $38.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1840005 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Data Storage Corporation (DTST) recorded performance in the market was -23.76%, having the revenues showcasing -43.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.80M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Data Storage Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTST is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Data Storage Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.56%, alongside a downfall of -23.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -47.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -23.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.72% during last recorded quarter.