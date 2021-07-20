Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) market price of $12.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is priced at $12.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.30 and reached a high price of $13.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.75. The stock touched a low price of $12.34.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, NeueHealth Announces Expansion of its Integrated Care Delivery Model in Florida and Planned Entry into Texas and North Carolina. Today, NeueHealth, the personalized care delivery and physician enablement business of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), announced the expansion of its integrated care delivery model through the closing of its acquisition of a majority interest in Centrum Medical Holdings, LLC (“Centrum”), a value-based, primary care focused care delivery business. With this acquisition, NeueHealth now owns and/or manages 78 affiliated risk bearing clinics and serves approximately 160,000 Medicare, Commercial, and Medicaid patients under value-based arrangements. In addition, the company plans to bring its integrated care delivery model into Texas and North Carolina. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -30.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.45 and $17.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2160114 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was -24.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.36B, as it employees total of 2056 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Considering, the past performance of Bright Health Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.58%.