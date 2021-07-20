Altria Group Inc. (MO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $53.78

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altria Group Inc. (MO). It is currently valued at $46.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $47.03, after setting-off with the price of $46.78. Company’s stock value dipped to $46.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $47.31.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results. Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.59 on 03/26/21, with the lowest value was $40.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was 12.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -11.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.83 and $52.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9662023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was 14.12%, having the revenues showcasing -4.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.92B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +3.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,355,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MO is recording 10.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.67.

Technical breakdown of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altria Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.57%, alongside a boost of 12.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.67% during last recorded quarter.