Why is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) up 168.11% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) was valued at $17.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.00 while reaching the peak value of $18.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.96. The stock current value is $16.14.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of market trading. You can read further details here

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.61 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) full year performance was 168.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are logging -21.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.80 and $20.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1184975 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recorded performance in the market was 119.29%, having the revenues showcasing 37.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 752.29M, as it employees total of 920 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.55, with a change in the price was noted +6.23. In a similar fashion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted a movement of +62.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 941,089 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNK is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.55%, alongside a boost of 168.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.36% during last recorded quarter.