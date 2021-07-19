Time to Buy Beat-Down Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) was valued at $2.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.20 while reaching the peak value of $2.275 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.98. The stock current value is $2.22.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, The Big Biz Show: Liquid Media Reveals How Big Data Will Propel Independent IP Creators to Monetization. In a television interview with The Big Biz Show, which broadcasts into more than 110-million U.S. homes and is simulcast on 150+ radio stations, Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), revealed how big data intelligence is propelling the Company forward to empower independent intellectual property (IP) creators around the world. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Liquid Media Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.50 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $1.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) full year performance was 33.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are logging -70.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19192050 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) recorded performance in the market was 42.30%, having the revenues showcasing -18.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.90M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, Liquid Media Group Ltd. posted a movement of +20.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,283,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YVR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Liquid Media Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.59%, alongside a boost of 33.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.08% during last recorded quarter.