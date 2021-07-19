The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $59.59

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It is currently valued at $56.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $56.68, after setting-off with the price of $56.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $56.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $56.44.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend. The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. You can read further details here

The Coca-Cola Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.68 on 07/16/21, with the lowest value was $48.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) full year performance was 22.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Coca-Cola Company shares are logging -0.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.85 and $56.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14727409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) recorded performance in the market was 2.84%, having the revenues showcasing 5.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 243.35B, as it employees total of 80300 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Coca-Cola Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.60, with a change in the price was noted +5.86. In a similar fashion, The Coca-Cola Company posted a movement of +11.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,495,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KO is recording 2.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.97.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Coca-Cola Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.56%, alongside a boost of 22.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.07% during last recorded quarter.