Reasons Why Long-term Faith on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), which is $4.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.00 after opening rate of $4.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.43 before closing at $4.97.

Recently in News on July 16, 2021, BIT Mining Announces Closing of US$50.0 Million Private Placement. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, at a purchase price of US$5.00 per ten Class A ordinary shares, with one warrant included in the price of each Class A ordinary share. The private placement resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $50.0 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and expenses and offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have a term of three years, are exercisable six months following their issuance date and have an exercise price of US$6.81 per ten Class A ordinary shares. Ten Class A ordinary shares can be converted into one American depositary share of the Company (collectively, the “ADSs”) if certain conditions are satisfied. You can read further details here

BIT Mining Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 07/16/21.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) full year performance was 29.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIT Mining Limited shares are logging -87.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 834582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) recorded performance in the market was -50.44%, having the revenues showcasing -71.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 283.30M, as it employees total of 138 workers.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.21, with a change in the price was noted -15.82. In a similar fashion, BIT Mining Limited posted a movement of -78.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 719,432 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTCM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BIT Mining Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.52%, alongside a boost of 29.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.74% during last recorded quarter.