ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is on the roll with an average volume of 532.30K in the recent 3 months

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.82 and reached a high price of $1.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.53. The stock touched a low price of $1.63.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, ION announces preliminary second quarter 2021 revenues of ~$20 million, an increase of ~40% sequentially. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects second quarter 2021 revenues to be approximately $20 million, an improvement of approximately 40% sequentially or a decrease of 13% from the prior period. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity of approximately $33 million consisted of $27 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $20 million) and approximately $6 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Backlog is estimated to be $14 million as the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter, leveraging the Company’s proprietary Marlin™ and Orca® digital technologies to acquire the survey in a more efficient, eco-friendly manner. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3500 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/21.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -31.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -67.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15435352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -29.22%, having the revenues showcasing -20.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.10M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

The Analysts eye on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2636, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -44.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,131,220 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.92%.

Considering, the past performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.91%, alongside a downfall of -31.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.37% during last recorded quarter.