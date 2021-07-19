Here is why NIO Inc. (NIO) recent weekly performance of -6.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of NIO Inc. (NIO). It is currently valued at $42.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.395, after setting-off with the price of $43.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.68.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, 36Kr Launches Business Podcast Program on NIO Radio. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has joined hands with NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, to launch a business-centric podcast series titled Kr-Intelligence on NIO Radio, an interactive audio community operated by NIO. You can read further details here

NIO Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.99 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $30.71 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

NIO Inc. (NIO) full year performance was 230.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Inc. shares are logging -36.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.46 and $66.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 49691875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Inc. (NIO) recorded performance in the market was -12.19%, having the revenues showcasing 18.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.57B, as it employees total of 7763 workers.

Analysts verdict on NIO Inc. (NIO)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the NIO Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.24, with a change in the price was noted -6.31. In a similar fashion, NIO Inc. posted a movement of -12.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 83,315,492 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

NIO Inc. (NIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NIO Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.69%, alongside a boost of 230.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.59% during last recorded quarter.