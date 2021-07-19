Here is why Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.78%

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is priced at $0.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8971 and reached a high price of $0.9099, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.87. The stock touched a low price of $0.8513.

Recently in News on July 19, 2021, Borqs Technologies Interview Aired on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced an interview with CFO Anthony Chan was aired on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg on July 17 at 7p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7843 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -3.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -75.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5367661 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was -11.85%, having the revenues showcasing -24.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.60M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Specialists analysis on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1409, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -53.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,441,801 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.56%, alongside a downfall of -3.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.35% during last recorded quarter.