FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA) is on the roll with an average volume of 251.90K in the recent 3 months

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA) is priced at $11.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.36 and reached a high price of $11.3999, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.38. The stock touched a low price of $10.36.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, FG New America Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Opportunity Financial. FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA) (“FGNA”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that it has set a meeting date of July 16, 2021 for its special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Opportunity Financial, LLC (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to serve the everyday consumer. Holders of record of FGNA common stock as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Special Meeting. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FG New America Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -3.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 799790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA) recorded performance in the market was 10.02%, having the revenues showcasing 11.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 314.50M.

Specialists analysis on FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FG New America Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.18, with a change in the price was noted +0.90. In a similar fashion, FG New America Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +8.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 335,587 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FGNA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA)

Raw Stochastic average of FG New America Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.02%. The shares increased approximately by 9.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.00% during last recorded quarter.