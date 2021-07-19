C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) market price of $39.95 offers the impression of an exciting value play

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is priced at $39.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.37 and reached a high price of $40.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.32. The stock touched a low price of $36.74.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, C4 Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,887,500 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $37.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $180.8 million. All of the shares in the offering were offered by C4T. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -18.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.40 and $48.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 758705 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) recorded performance in the market was 20.59%, having the revenues showcasing 22.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Analysts verdict on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.33, with a change in the price was noted -1.26. In a similar fashion, C4 Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 426,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCCC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of C4 Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of C4 Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.59%. The shares increased approximately by 3.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.73% during last recorded quarter.