Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Profit Margins posted -17.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) was valued at $3.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.67 while reaching the peak value of $3.689 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.55. The stock current value is $3.46.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Inc. Confirm Termination of Written Agreement with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“SC”), today confirmed that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has authorized the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to terminate its Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017, with SHUSA and SC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Santander Consumer USA Inc. You can read further details here

Banco Santander S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.38 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.92 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) full year performance was 51.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander S.A. shares are logging -20.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.68 and $4.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4754199 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) recorded performance in the market was 17.38%, having the revenues showcasing 3.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.98B, as it employees total of 190175 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Banco Santander S.A. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander S.A. posted a movement of -3.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,694,896 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAN is recording 2.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.97.

Technical breakdown of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Banco Santander S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.68%, alongside a boost of 51.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.47% during last recorded quarter.