Analysts Mean recommendation for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) was 1.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), which is $3.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.63 after opening rate of $3.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.03 before closing at $3.29.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Custodian Ventures Announces 9.9% Ownership Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited. Custodian Ventures LLC (together with its affiliates, “Custodian Ventures” or “we”), today filed a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of approximately 9.9% of the ordinary shares outstanding of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re” or the “Company”). David E. Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Custodian Ventures, issued the following statement:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.88 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) full year performance was 224.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares are logging -62.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 275.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545896 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) recorded performance in the market was 90.91%, having the revenues showcasing 85.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.89M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited posted a movement of +24.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,506,188 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXBR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.91%, alongside a boost of 224.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.94% during last recorded quarter.