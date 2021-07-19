Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Quarterly Performance is 55.96%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It is currently valued at $3.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.80, after setting-off with the price of $3.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.81.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Aehr Test Systems Reports Return to Above Pre-pandemic Revenues in Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Guides to 70% Revenue Growth Year over Year for Fiscal 2022 on Strength from Electric Vehicle Semiconductor Test Demand. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.80 on 07/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 39.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -5.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 77930874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was 34.39%, having the revenues showcasing 55.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.30M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of +13.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,160,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Aehr Test Systems, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.14%, alongside a boost of 39.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.96% during last recorded quarter.