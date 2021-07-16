Why is Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) down -94.06% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) was valued at $0.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.75 while reaching the peak value of $0.7599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.72. The stock current value is $0.69.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, Meten EdtechX Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 7, 2021, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2699 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.6821 for the same time period, recorded on 07/16/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -94.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -94.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1116670 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -63.85%, having the revenues showcasing -63.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.35M, as it employees total of 3721 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6230, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -69.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,713,926 in trading volumes.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.92%, alongside a downfall of -94.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.11% during last recorded quarter.