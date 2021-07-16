Why is ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) down -38.06% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO). It is currently valued at $1.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.61, after setting-off with the price of $1.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.63.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, ION announces preliminary second quarter 2021 revenues of ~$20 million, an increase of ~40% sequentially. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects second quarter 2021 revenues to be approximately $20 million, an improvement of approximately 40% sequentially or a decrease of 13% from the prior period. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity of approximately $33 million consisted of $27 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $20 million) and approximately $6 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Backlog is estimated to be $14 million as the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter, leveraging the Company’s proprietary Marlin™ and Orca® digital technologies to acquire the survey in a more efficient, eco-friendly manner. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3500 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/21.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -38.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -71.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 683701 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -37.04%, having the revenues showcasing -30.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.33M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

Analysts verdict on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2776, with a change in the price was noted -1.85. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -54.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 989,286 in trading volumes.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.67%, alongside a downfall of -38.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.77% during last recorded quarter.