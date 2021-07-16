Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) market price of $1.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) was valued at $1.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.84 while reaching the peak value of $1.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.79. The stock current value is $1.77.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Taseko Mines Sells Harmony Gold Project. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Harmony Gold Project (“Harmony” or the “Project”) to JDS Gold Inc. (“JDS”), a newly incorporated company controlled by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and affiliates. Under the terms of the agreement, JDS will become the owner and operator of the Harmony Gold Project, a high-grade development-stage gold project located on Graham Island in Haida Gwaii. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 05/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was 218.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -33.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1528831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 38.64%, having the revenues showcasing -3.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 498.02M, as it employees total of 219 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0140, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of -9.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,629,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.56%, alongside a boost of 218.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.68% during last recorded quarter.