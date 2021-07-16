Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Nucor Corporation (NUE) was down -1.74%

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $95.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $94.77 while reaching the peak value of $96.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $94.41. The stock current value is $93.76.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Nucor Corporation Will Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity of Steel Mills to 77% Less Than Global Steelmaking Average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction strategies that will lower its GHG emissions intensity of steel mills to 77% less than today’s global average. While we are already among the leading steel companies in our existing carbon footprint, Nucor is committed to an additional 35% combined reduction in the Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity of its steel mills by 2030. This commitment will be measured against a 2015 baseline, the year the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted. At present, Nucor’s GHG emissions are just 0.47 tons of CO2 per ton of steel. This compares to a global average of 1.69 and an integrated steelmaking average of 2.15. By 2030, Nucor’s steel mill GHG emission intensity will be 0.38 tons of CO2 per ton of steel. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.96 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $47.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 128.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -15.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.42 and $110.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 782734 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 79.39%, having the revenues showcasing 20.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.53B, as it employees total of 26400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.22, with a change in the price was noted +32.95. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +54.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,434,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.26%, alongside a boost of 128.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.94% during last recorded quarter.