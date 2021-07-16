Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) was down -1.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) was valued at $100.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $99.88 while reaching the peak value of $100.335 and lowest value recorded on the day was $98.05. The stock current value is $98.79.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, Maxim Integrated Plans To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) plans to provide a press release with fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. This release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com. Due to the pending merger with Analog Devices, there will not be a conference call associated with an upcoming press release. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.49 on 06/30/21, with the lowest value was $84.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) full year performance was 40.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares are logging -6.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.74 and $105.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2284146 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) recorded performance in the market was 11.44%, having the revenues showcasing 3.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.08B, as it employees total of 7115 workers.

Specialists analysis on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.11, with a change in the price was noted +3.47. In a similar fashion, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted a movement of +3.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,424,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MXIM is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.52%, alongside a boost of 40.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.40% during last recorded quarter.