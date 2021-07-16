Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) was down -5.54%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS). It is currently valued at $2.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.30, after setting-off with the price of $3.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.16.

Recently in News on June 25, 2021, Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $50 Million Registered Direct Offering. Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue 10.0 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and purchase warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10.0 million common shares at a purchase price of $5.00 per common share and accompanying purchase warrant (or $4.99 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying purchase warrant) in a registered direct offering. The purchase warrants will have an exercise price of $5.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five and a half years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Globus Maritime Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.24 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 07/16/21.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) full year performance was -87.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Globus Maritime Limited shares are logging -88.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 690233 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) recorded performance in the market was -44.66%, having the revenues showcasing -22.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.69M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Globus Maritime Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.54, with a change in the price was noted -2.43. In a similar fashion, Globus Maritime Limited posted a movement of -44.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 921,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLBS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Globus Maritime Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Globus Maritime Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.19%, alongside a downfall of -87.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.93% during last recorded quarter.