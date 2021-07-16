Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) was down -6.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) was valued at $9.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.77 while reaching the peak value of $9.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.06. The stock current value is $9.21.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Gilat Received $2 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it received additional orders of $2 million for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. The orders were received as part of the previously announced contract. You can read further details here

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.69 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) full year performance was 74.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are logging -59.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $22.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 988517 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) recorded performance in the market was 41.26%, having the revenues showcasing -5.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 508.94M, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.61, with a change in the price was noted -5.93. In a similar fashion, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. posted a movement of -39.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 975,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GILT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.24%, alongside a boost of 74.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.44% during last recorded quarter.