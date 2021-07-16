Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was up 4.83%

At the end of the latest market close, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.71 while reaching the peak value of $0.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $0.75.

Recently in News on June 9, 2021, China Pharma to Launch Highly Purified NMN+PQQ Product. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced plans to launch a highly purified NMN+PQQ product following the recent successful completion of a pilot scale test. β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin, which is believed to significantly improve health and wellness. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 29.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4488713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 59.42%, having the revenues showcasing 3.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.10M, as it employees total of 237 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7704, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -24.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,735,474 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.60%, alongside a boost of 29.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.75% during last recorded quarter.