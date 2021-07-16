Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) was down -3.69%

At the end of the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) was valued at $42.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $41.90 while reaching the peak value of $41.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.60. The stock current value is $40.68.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Gilly Hicks Introduces Gender-Inclusive Assortment Plus New Physical and Digital Experiences as Part of Brand Growth Strategy. To celebrate its evolution, the lifestyle brand will give away $100,000 to help fans find their happy place. You can read further details here

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.29 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $20.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) full year performance was 289.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are logging -13.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 337.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.30 and $47.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2100794 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recorded performance in the market was 99.80%, having the revenues showcasing 2.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.40, with a change in the price was noted +13.59. In a similar fashion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted a movement of +50.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,636,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.65%, alongside a boost of 289.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.13% during last recorded quarter.