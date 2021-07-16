Reason’s why Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $26.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN). It is currently valued at $25.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.78, after setting-off with the price of $22.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.52.

Recently in News on July 16, 2021, Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock. – Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,000 common shares. In addition, Byrna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.95 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $10.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/21.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) full year performance was 84.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -14.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.84 and $29.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1328320 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) recorded performance in the market was 55.31%, having the revenues showcasing 9.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 465.49M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.79, with a change in the price was noted +11.10. In a similar fashion, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of +77.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,902 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYRN is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.86%, alongside a boost of 84.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.27% during last recorded quarter.