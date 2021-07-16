Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $36.29

At the end of the latest market close, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) was valued at $33.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.27 while reaching the peak value of $34.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.06. The stock current value is $32.57.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights. You can read further details here

Matador Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.04 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $12.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) full year performance was 266.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Matador Resources Company shares are logging -14.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 417.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.29 and $38.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1850554 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) recorded performance in the market was 170.07%, having the revenues showcasing 31.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.66B, as it employees total of 288 workers.

Analysts verdict on Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Matador Resources Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.22, with a change in the price was noted +12.31. In a similar fashion, Matador Resources Company posted a movement of +60.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,700,360 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTDR is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.26.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Matador Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Matador Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 170.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.18%, alongside a boost of 266.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.44% during last recorded quarter.