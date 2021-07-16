Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.30%: What to Expect?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is priced at $50.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.12 and reached a high price of $51.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.16. The stock touched a low price of $49.96.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Adds Less-Than-Truckload Growth Platform Through Acquisition of AAA Cooper. On Monday, July 5, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”), acquired 100% of Dothan, Alabama-based AAA Cooper Transportation and an affiliated entity (“AAA Cooper”). AAA Cooper is a leading less-than-truckload (“LTL”) carrier that also offers dedicated contract carriage and ancillary services. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Knight-Swift’s adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”1). You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.17 on 07/15/21, with the lowest value was $39.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was 16.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -1.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.07 and $50.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2171098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was 20.52%, having the revenues showcasing 0.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.28B, as it employees total of 22900 workers.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.20, with a change in the price was noted +7.03. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +16.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,611,628 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.94%, alongside a boost of 16.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.90% during last recorded quarter.