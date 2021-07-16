Here is why ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.83%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), which is $1.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.4144 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.4035 before closing at $1.42.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, ECMOHO 618 Analysis: the Overall Trend of “Comprehensive Health” in Consumer Products. ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased to announce that on June 18th it held a sales event, ECMOHO 618, focusing on the growing trend and concept of “comprehensive health” in consumer health products. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ECMOHO Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2299 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.4035 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/21.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) full year performance was -37.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ECMOHO Limited shares are logging -63.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2149703 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) recorded performance in the market was -36.89%, having the revenues showcasing -19.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.45M, as it employees total of 455 workers.

Analysts verdict on ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8364, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, ECMOHO Limited posted a movement of -37.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 74,202 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOHO is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ECMOHO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ECMOHO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.04%, alongside a downfall of -37.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.77% during last recorded quarter.