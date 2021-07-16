Here is why Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.46%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is priced at $15.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.93 and reached a high price of $15.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.03. The stock touched a low price of $14.895.

Recently in News on July 9, 2021, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after market close. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, August 13, 2021, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak. You can read further details here

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.86 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $14.76 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) full year performance was 10.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares are logging -13.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.12 and $17.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 975090 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) recorded performance in the market was -8.69%, having the revenues showcasing -7.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.20B, as it employees total of 3441 workers.

Specialists analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.67, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. posted a movement of -5.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,724,479 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.28%, alongside a boost of 10.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.56% during last recorded quarter.