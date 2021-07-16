Gear up for the change! Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has hit the volume of 1688051

At the end of the latest market close, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) was valued at $23.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.96 while reaching the peak value of $25.2699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.92. The stock current value is $24.82.

Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Endeavor Releases First Quarter 2021 Results. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, and provided guidance for the fiscal year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.02 and $33.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1688051 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) recorded performance in the market was -1.51%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.01B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDR is recording 19.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.51.

Technical breakdown of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.51%. The shares increased approximately by -6.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.48% in the period of the last 30 days.