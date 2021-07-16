Euronav NV (EURN) market price of $8.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Euronav NV (EURN), which is $8.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.74 after opening rate of $8.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.565 before closing at $8.65.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Euronav NV to Host Earnings Call. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Euronav NV had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.98 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $7.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was -7.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -17.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $10.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 680074 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was 8.12%, having the revenues showcasing 3.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 3720 workers.

Specialists analysis on Euronav NV (EURN)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.10, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of -5.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,431,972 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Euronav NV (EURN)

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.35%, alongside a downfall of -7.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.35% during last recorded quarter.