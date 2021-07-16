Do MV Oil Trust (MVO) beta value of 1.48 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, MV Oil Trust (MVO) was valued at $8.71.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, MV Oil Trust Announces Trust Second Quarter Distribution. MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the second quarterly payment period ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

MV Oil Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 07/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MV Oil Trust (MVO) full year performance was 148.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MV Oil Trust shares are logging -26.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 733792 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MV Oil Trust (MVO) recorded performance in the market was 141.99%, having the revenues showcasing 52.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.37M.

Analysts verdict on MV Oil Trust (MVO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.15. In a similar fashion, MV Oil Trust posted a movement of +71.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 114,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MVO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MV Oil Trust (MVO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MV Oil Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MV Oil Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 141.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.17%, alongside a boost of 148.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.22% during last recorded quarter.