Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.44M in the recent 3 months

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is priced at $4.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.05 and reached a high price of $4.205, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.10. The stock touched a low price of $4.01.

Recently in News on July 16, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Acquisition of a Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to acquire from unaffiliated third parties the m/v Magnolia, a 2011 built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel of 82,165 dwt, for a purchase price of US$22.0 million. The Company anticipates to take delivery of the vessel by the end of February 2022. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.60 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 192.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -26.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $5.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 801964 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 112.44%, having the revenues showcasing 31.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.18M, as it employees total of 918 workers.

Specialists analysis on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.93, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +45.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,215,304 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.55%, alongside a boost of 192.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.83% during last recorded quarter.