Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.23

At the end of the latest market close, Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) was valued at $4.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.35 while reaching the peak value of $5.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.3301. The stock current value is $4.66.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Atlantic American Corporation Reports First Quarter Results for 2021. Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per common share, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.40 per common share, in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of unrealized gains on equity securities of $0.7 million in the current quarter as compared to unrealized losses on equity securities of $8.5 million in the prior year quarter. Although price levels have generally recovered, the Company’s investment portfolio was significantly impacted during the first quarter of 2020 by material declines in capital markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

Atlantic American Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.97 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) full year performance was 185.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlantic American Corporation shares are logging -70.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 193.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.59 and $15.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 798817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) recorded performance in the market was 126.21%, having the revenues showcasing 31.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.53M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.19, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Atlantic American Corporation posted a movement of -6.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 420,806 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAME is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlantic American Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.11%, alongside a boost of 185.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.27% during last recorded quarter.