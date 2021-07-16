American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) market price of $35.93 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) was valued at $33.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.97 while reaching the peak value of $35.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.67. The stock current value is $35.93.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. – Full Year Net Sales $276.7 Million (+65.3%). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Outdoor Brands Inc. shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 193.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.24 and $36.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 499442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) recorded performance in the market was 110.98%, having the revenues showcasing 33.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 486.49M, as it employees total of 262 workers.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Outdoor Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.23, with a change in the price was noted +13.46. In a similar fashion, American Outdoor Brands Inc. posted a movement of +59.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,866 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOUT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Outdoor Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Outdoor Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.98%. The shares increased approximately by 10.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.57% during last recorded quarter.