21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.98M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), which is $17.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.86 after opening rate of $19.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.69 before closing at $18.85.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, 21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

21Vianet Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.45 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $17.35 for the same time period, recorded on 07/16/21.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) full year performance was -23.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are logging -59.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.57 and $44.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1740561 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) recorded performance in the market was -45.66%, having the revenues showcasing -33.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 2220 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the 21Vianet Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.01, with a change in the price was noted -21.03. In a similar fashion, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted a movement of -54.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,142,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNET is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical breakdown of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 21Vianet Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.94%, alongside a downfall of -23.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.91% during last recorded quarter.