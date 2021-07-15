Time to Buy Beat-Down Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), which is $15.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.99 after opening rate of $15.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.52 before closing at $17.74.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Score Media and Gaming Inc. – SCR. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“Score” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 207.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -64.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 808990 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 33.88%, having the revenues showcasing -19.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 804.98M, as it employees total of 258 workers.

Analysts verdict on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.96, with a change in the price was noted -20.71. In a similar fashion, Score Media and Gaming Inc. posted a movement of -56.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 618,016 in trading volumes.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Score Media and Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Score Media and Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.61%, alongside a boost of 207.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.20% during last recorded quarter.