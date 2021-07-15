Time to Buy Beat-Down Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) was valued at $2.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.19 while reaching the peak value of $2.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.1701. The stock current value is $1.76.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Offering of Approximately $3.96 Million Class A Common Shares. Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $3.96 million of Class A common shares at a price of $1.82 per share. The Company will issue an aggregate of 2,178,120 Class A common shares to the investors. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $3.96 million. You can read further details here

Dogness (International) Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.85 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) full year performance was 49.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dogness (International) Corporation shares are logging -63.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1356326 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recorded performance in the market was 11.37%, having the revenues showcasing 44.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.77M, as it employees total of 197 workers.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dogness (International) Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Dogness (International) Corporation posted a movement of -29.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 865,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOGZ is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dogness (International) Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.29%, alongside a boost of 49.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.17% during last recorded quarter.