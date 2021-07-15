Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) was down -2.72%

At the end of the latest market close, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) was valued at $2.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.56 while reaching the peak value of $2.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.42. The stock current value is $2.50.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, Barnwell Announces Disposition of Spirit River Assets. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today announced that Barnwell of Canada, Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Barnwell Canada”), has entered into and completed a purchase and sale agreement with an independent third party for the sale of Barnwell Canada’s interests in certain natural gas and oil properties located in the Spirit River area of Alberta, Canada. The purchase price for Barnwell Canada’s interests was approximately US$1,037,000, at current Canadian dollar exchange rates, and is subject to customary adjustments including adjustments to reflect an effective closing date of sale of July 8, 2021. Barnwell expects to report a gain on this transaction which will be recognized in its fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Barnwell Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.99 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) full year performance was 151.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are logging -64.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $6.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3594417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) recorded performance in the market was 96.85%, having the revenues showcasing 3.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.90M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

The Analysts eye on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Barnwell Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.87, with a change in the price was noted -1.71. In a similar fashion, Barnwell Industries Inc. posted a movement of -40.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 833,851 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Barnwell Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.81%, alongside a boost of 151.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.73% during last recorded quarter.