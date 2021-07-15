Recent Change of -3.40% in the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), which is $2.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.505 after opening rate of $2.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.23 before closing at $2.35.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband Thermal Cameras for Space Applications. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (“LightPath”, the “Company”, or “we”) (NASDAQ:LPTH), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, and RP Optical Lab Ltd. from Israel are pleased to announce the launch of a joint development project to develop Thermal Imaging Cameras with optics based on LightPath’s proprietary BD6 material for space applications. The project is a joint development effort between LightPath and RP Optical Lab with support from the University of Central Florida’s Center for Research and Education in Optics and Lasers (CREOL). You can read further details here

LightPath Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.45 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) full year performance was -23.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightPath Technologies Inc. shares are logging -58.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $5.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2891744 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) recorded performance in the market was -42.09%, having the revenues showcasing -22.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.71M, as it employees total of 363 workers.

Specialists analysis on LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.86, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -45.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,550,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTH is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

Raw Stochastic average of LightPath Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.47%, alongside a downfall of -23.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.53% during last recorded quarter.