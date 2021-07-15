Reasons Why Long-term Faith on China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), which is $8.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.8994 after opening rate of $8.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.75 before closing at $8.81.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, China Life Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F. China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “2020 Form 20-F”), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

China Life Insurance Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.76 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $8.75 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/21.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) full year performance was -29.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are logging -30.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.75 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 771951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) recorded performance in the market was -20.34%, having the revenues showcasing -13.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.45B, as it employees total of 102503 workers.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Life Insurance Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.24, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, China Life Insurance Company Limited posted a movement of -17.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 695,693 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFC is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Life Insurance Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Life Insurance Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.92%, alongside a downfall of -29.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.54% during last recorded quarter.