Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.86

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is priced at $12.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.59 and reached a high price of $12.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.46. The stock touched a low price of $12.27.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, QRTEA Alert – Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty. Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA). You can read further details here

Qurate Retail Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.62 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $10.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) full year performance was 101.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qurate Retail Inc. shares are logging -15.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.97 and $14.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2989916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) recorded performance in the market was 12.58%, having the revenues showcasing 0.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.93B, as it employees total of 26424 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.67, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Qurate Retail Inc. posted a movement of -6.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,399,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QRTEA is recording 2.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.79.

Technical breakdown of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Qurate Retail Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qurate Retail Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.48%, alongside a boost of 101.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.08% during last recorded quarter.