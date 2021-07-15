Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.06

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is priced at $3.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.18 and reached a high price of $3.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.10. The stock touched a low price of $3.17.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s Subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Inc. Granted Third US Patent for PGMs Focused on Next Generation Lithium Sulphur Batteries. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2021) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) and subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (“Lion”) reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a third patent to Florida International University (“FIU”) related to platinum group metals (“PGMs”) being used in lithium batteries. Specifically, this third patent is related to PGMs in the “Next Generation” Lithium Sulphur Batteries. Under a sponsored research agreement, Lion has exclusive rights to all technology being developed by FIU with Lion funding, including granted patents. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.99 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/21.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was 143.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -45.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $6.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1061674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was -26.51%, having the revenues showcasing -13.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 242.79M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.11, with a change in the price was noted -1.59. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of -31.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 751,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.72.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.11%, alongside a boost of 143.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.45% during last recorded quarter.