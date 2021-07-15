Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.42%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) was valued at $7.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.54 while reaching the peak value of $8.1556 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.33. The stock current value is $7.83.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, ONDS, MCF, XEC, UFS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm. Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $5.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.69 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 845219 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was -16.08%, having the revenues showcasing -9.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.84M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.78, with a change in the price was noted -4.44. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 504,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONDS is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ondas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.08%. The shares increased approximately by 11.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.38% during last recorded quarter.