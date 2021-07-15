KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is on the roll with an average volume of 425.00K in the recent 3 months

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is priced at $4.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.14 and reached a high price of $4.5427, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.14. The stock touched a low price of $4.0101.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, KBSF enters into Employment Agreement with Sun Lei, its Chief Executive Officer. KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, today announced that the Company has entered into an Employment Agreement with Sun Lei, our Chief Executive Officer. Under the Employment Agreement, Sun Lei shall receive a cash compensation of USD1.00 and, based upon our annual revenues as reported in our 2021 annual report, stock compensation as follows: (i)10,000 shares of ordinary stock for revenue of USD10,000,000; (ii) 100,000 shares of ordinary stock for revenue of USD20,000,000; (iii) 250,000 shares of ordinary stock for revenue of USD30,000,000; (iv) 500,0000 shares of ordinary stock for revenue of USD40,000,000; and (v) 1,000,000 shares of ordinary stock for revenue of USD50,000,000. The Employment Agreement has a term of 1 year and has been approved by the board of directors of the company and by the written consent of majority of the shareholders of the company. You can read further details here

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 73.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -26.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532942 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 46.26%, having the revenues showcasing 40.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.79M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Specialists analysis on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.57, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of -10.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,711 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBSF is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.86%, alongside a boost of 73.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.52% during last recorded quarter.