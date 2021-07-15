EPR Properties (EPR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 643.87K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EPR Properties (EPR), which is $55.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.55 after opening rate of $53.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $53.09 before closing at $53.32.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, EPR Properties Announces Resumption of Monthly Cash Dividend to Common Shareholders Following Early Termination of the Covenant Relief Period. – Provides Update on Property Openings and Cash Collections. You can read further details here

EPR Properties had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.07 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $30.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EPR Properties (EPR) full year performance was 82.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EPR Properties shares are logging -1.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.62 and $56.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1413711 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EPR Properties (EPR) recorded performance in the market was 70.25%, having the revenues showcasing 16.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.02B, as it employees total of 53 workers.

The Analysts eye on EPR Properties (EPR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the EPR Properties a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.25, with a change in the price was noted +12.06. In a similar fashion, EPR Properties posted a movement of +27.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 691,794 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPR is recording 1.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Technical rundown of EPR Properties (EPR)

Raw Stochastic average of EPR Properties in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.27%.

Considering, the past performance of EPR Properties, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.51%, alongside a boost of 82.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.44% during last recorded quarter.