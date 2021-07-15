Do Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) beta value of 1.00 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG). It is currently valued at $3.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.48, after setting-off with the price of $2.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.91.

Recently in News on June 1, 2021, Hallador Energy and Hoosier Energy Working Together to Develop Renewable Generation at Merom Site. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) announced today it will join with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. to develop up to 1000 megawatts (MW) of renewable power. The new generation will be located near the Merom Coal Generation Station in Sullivan, IN which Hoosier Energy expects to retire in May 2023. You can read further details here

Hallador Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.48 on 07/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) full year performance was 404.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hallador Energy Company shares are logging 4.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 421.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2169769 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) recorded performance in the market was 116.33%, having the revenues showcasing 52.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.14M, as it employees total of 690 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.26, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Hallador Energy Company posted a movement of +70.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 325,299 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HNRG is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical breakdown of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hallador Energy Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 135.56%, alongside a boost of 404.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.15% during last recorded quarter.